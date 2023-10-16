Rep. Ogles joins bill to ban Palestinian refugees from entering US

"We MUST stop Biden from importing terrorists," Ogles wrote on X.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Tennessee lawmaker plans to file legislation that would prevent the Biden administration from allowing Palestinians to seek refuge into the U.S.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tennessee, is joining Wisconsin Republican Tom Tiffany in proposing a ban on issuing visas to any Palestinians trying to flee Gaza as war continues with Israel and Hamas. Tiffany has called the prospective legislation the “GAZA Act,” or “Guaranteeing Aggressors Zero Admission,” according to the conservative outlet Breitbart News.

“We can’t let President Biden abuse our parole and visa rules to bring unvetted Palestinians into American communities the war he did with thousands of unvetted Afghans,” Tiffany wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I introduced the GAZA Act to protect America’s national security.”

Palestinians in besieged Gaza crowded into hospitals and schools on Monday, seeking shelter and running low on food and water, according to the Associated Press. More than a million people have fled their homes ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas after its fighters rampaged through southern Israel.

“We MUST stop Biden from importing terrorists,” Ogles wrote on X.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

