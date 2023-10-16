Sam Hunt to play at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country star Sam Hunt is coming to Knoxville in April for his Outskirts tour.

Hunt, a five-time Grammy-nominated musician will be playing with guests Brett Young and Lily Rose. Tickets will be available for presale starting Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. General ticket sales start Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.

The show itself is scheduled for April 4, 2024.

