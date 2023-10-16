Sunshine and warmer temperatures slowly return ahead of rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday is another chilly day, but we are starting to see a little more sunshine ahead of a mid-week warm-up. We are watching our next system to move in by the end of the week bringing a better chance for rain and a small cool-down.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The mostly cloudy skies continue tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s for the valley. Areas surrounding the valley could drop into the upper 30s by Tuesday morning!

Tuesday starts out with clouds and fog. We’ll see those clouds stick around through mid-day but we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Highs top out near 61 degrees, which is still almost 10 degrees below average.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday starts out chilly once again with lows in the lower 40s, but that sunshine helps us warm up to the upper 60s!

Highs are near 70 degrees on Thursday, but clouds move in as we track our next cold front to move in Friday. Showers start to increase later Thursday into the overnight hours.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking another cold front to bring rain across our area on Friday. As of now, we’re seeing a trend for rainfall to be closer to a third of an inch, which is better than the past several “events” that brought sprinkles to light showers to some.

