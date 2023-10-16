Surfer suffers leg injury in possible shark attack at beach near San Francisco, police say

Shark
A shark attack was suspected after a surfer said something bit his leg.(NOAA | Cropped NOAA / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — A surfer suffered a leg injury in a possible shark attack off the California coast just south of San Francisco, authorities said.

Emergency responders were called Friday afternoon following reports that someone had been bitten by a shark, the Pacifica Police Department said.

They found a 52-year-old man who said he had been surfing at Linda Mar Beach “when something bit his lower leg causing injury,” said a police statement Saturday.

“The surfer was able to exit the water and call for medical assistance,” the statement said. “The victim could not see what bit his leg and could not confirm if it was a shark.”

The man, who was not identified, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. His condition wasn’t known Sunday.

The incident occurred about two weeks after a swimmer was reported missing near Point Reyes National Seashore, northwest of San Francisco Bay, after witnesses reported seeing a shark in the water. The man has yet to be found, SF Gate reported Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that it could not confirm whether the swimmer’s disappearance was related to a shark attack.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The newest AP College Football Poll dropped on Sunday, and Tennessee has moved up.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
The Vols ran through the T on Saturday before taking on the Texas A&M Aggies in Neyland....
Tennessee moves up to No. 17 in latest AP College Football Poll
Knox County Rescue dive crew with Knoxville Fire Department
Man drowns after jumping from Fort Dickerson Park Overlook
Tesia Taylor Mug Shot
Woman assaults resident, steals two cars, Knoxville police say
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Trump sues ex-British spy over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims’
An X-wing filming model goes for big bucks at auction.
Hollywood Minute: 'Star Wars' prop sells for more than $3 million
An Amber Alert was issued for 11-year-old Kylie Horne and 4-year-old Kylann Harper. They were...
Amber Alert issued for 2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King
White House video of President Joe Biden's call with families of the unaccounted for Americans...
Biden talks with family members of those missing in Israel
Ahmed Rehab, left, executive director of the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic...
Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say