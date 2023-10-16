Tennessee prepares for a battle in the trenches against Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - October is a monster of a month for Tennessee. The Vols have a chance to build a winning streak against Alabama on Saturday.

As Vol Fans remember, a year ago the field goalposts came down as Tennessee thumped the Crimson Tide.

Of course, it’s two different teams in 2023. Alabama is second in the SEC in total defense, getting to the quarterback 26 times this season and Caleb Downs is averaging 9 tackles a game.

Tennessee has the edge over the Crimson Tide when it comes to offense, especially at the line. A strength that proved critical against the Aggies in establishing the run game.

“Communication was elite, Coop did a great job of getting everybody on the same page. Our running backs were really solid with the football, pressing their enemy points, and bouncing when they needed to. They made some plays while running tough too. All in all really good performances from those guys, offensive line, tight ends, and the running backs,” said Josh Heupel.

An aspect of Heupel’s offense that will need to take a step forward in Tuscaloosa, is the production between Joe Milton and the wide receiving core.

“There’s a few things fundamentally that Joe did that caused a couple passes to be a little off target, a couple catches that we’ve got to make at the end of the day. We’ve got to continue to grow that way. I do have great belief in our guys and where we can get to,” said Heupel.

A pair of Vols also earned SEC Weekly Honors after their performances against Texas A&M.

James Pearce Jr. was tabbed Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week. He had three tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and a dominant career-high five quarterback hurries as A&M managed only 54 rushing yards. he was the highest-graded defensive player in the game.

Dee Williams earned Co-Special Teams Player. He was crucial, downing a punt at the 1-yard line followed by a three-and-out. The next punt he fields, he took to the house. A 39-yard touchdown gave Tennessee the lead for good.

Tennessee and Alabama meet Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

