Tennessee Vols break top 10 in AP College Basketball Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s basketVols will start the season in the top ten of the AP College Basketball Poll.

They come in at No. 9, beating out teams like Gonzaga and Texas A&M. Ahead of them on the list are teams like UConn, Duke and Purdue. Kansas rounds out the top of the list at No. 1.

Tennessee ended last season 11-7 in conference play, with an overall result of 25-11.

