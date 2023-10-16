Tennessee Vols break top 10 in AP College Basketball Poll

They come in at No. 9, beating out teams like Gonzaga and Texas A&M.
Tennessee Vols break top 10 in AP College Basketball Poll
Tennessee Vols break top 10 in AP College Basketball Poll(wvlt)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s basketVols will start the season in the top ten of the AP College Basketball Poll.

They come in at No. 9, beating out teams like Gonzaga and Texas A&M. Ahead of them on the list are teams like UConn, Duke and Purdue. Kansas rounds out the top of the list at No. 1.

Previous Coverage: Madness returns to Market Square

Tennessee ended last season 11-7 in conference play, with an overall result of 25-11.

