Warm, rain jacket comes in handy! Tracking chilly showers today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are downright chilly, with cloud sand some showers! The next few days warm back up, but that’s ahead of another cold front bringing rain to our area Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re starting the day mostly cloudy with showers increasing in coverage, moving in from the north. Temperatures are in the low to mid 40s.

A warm jacket comes in handy all day today!

Clouds stick around for the afternoon, with isolated rain showers still moving through for the second half of the day. A chilly breeze out of the northwest is around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts around 15 mph in our higher elevations. This all adds up to a very chilly day, at only 53 degrees in Knoxville and most of our area in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. We first told you last week that snowfall was possible at the top of the Smoky Mountains. That started late Sunday and continues today!

Tonight stays mostly cloudy, with stray rain showers, and a low of 42 degrees. That’s still below average for Knoxville, with the seasonable low of 49 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday starts out with clouds and fog, then mostly cloudy through midday but becoming partly cloudy. We’ll top out around 61 degrees, which is 10 degrees below average for Knoxville.

Mornings are chilly midweek, but sunny afternoons help us rebound to upper 60s Wednesday and around 70 on Thursday. But, clouds start increasing Thursday afternoon with a stray shower, then more rain at night.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking another cold front to bring rain across our area Friday. As of now, we’re seeing a trend for rainfall to be closer to a third of an inch, which is better than the past several “events” that brought sprinkles to light showers to some.

