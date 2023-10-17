Could Knox County’s proposed land use plan improve our area?

The plan, called Advance Knox, has been in the works for two years and is based on collected data and feedback from the public and shareholders, the county said.
Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs
Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs(Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday, Knox County released a plan that outlines a possible future for how it will use land in the area, sectioning pieces of the county for residential, business and other uses. There’s a few more hurdles to cross before it’s put into place, but county officials say it will improve Knox County’s quality of life.

The plan, called Advance Knox, has been in the works for two years and is based on collected data and feedback from the public and shareholders, the county said. The goal of Advance Knox, according to the county, is to identify areas of the county that should be preserved or updated.

The main aspect of the proposed plan is land use. Advance Knox would zone areas of the county for residential, business and leisure uses, like apartments, shopping corridors or parks.

Could Knox County’s proposed land use plan improve our area?
Could Knox County’s proposed land use plan improve our area?(Knox County)

“I am excited to see Advance Knox move into the adoption phase,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “This process has helped us create a plan that prioritizes smart growth and infrastructure maintenance so that we can maintain our quality of life and unique identity while continuing to welcome new residents.”

The next step for Advance Knox lies in the hands of the Growth Police Coordinating Committee. The committee will update the county’s Growth Policy Plan, starting at a public meeting on Oct. 24. From there, the plan will head to the Knox County Commission, Knoxville City Council and Farragut Board of Mayor and Aldermen for adoption.

After that, the plan will be considered by the Planning Commission before heading to the Knox County Commission one more time for a final vote, expected in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person stuck in truck after crash with SUV in Maryville, police say
Person stuck in truck after crash with SUV in Maryville, police say
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
Nic Woodley
MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to teen at Target, police say
Tesia Taylor Mug Shot
Woman assaults resident, steals two cars, Knoxville police say
Knox County Rescue dive crew with Knoxville Fire Department
Man drowns after jumping from Fort Dickerson Park Overlook

Latest News

Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade
UT Gardens to host 10th Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo
Dog owners and dog lovers are invited to get into the spooky spirit and show off their best...
UT Gardens to host 10th Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo
Missing teen Garrett McAmis
Missing Blount County teen found dead, crashed into lake, sheriff’s office says
LeConte Lodge sees first snow of the season
LeConte Lodge sees first snow of the 2023 season