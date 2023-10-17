KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday, Knox County released a plan that outlines a possible future for how it will use land in the area, sectioning pieces of the county for residential, business and other uses. There’s a few more hurdles to cross before it’s put into place, but county officials say it will improve Knox County’s quality of life.

The plan, called Advance Knox, has been in the works for two years and is based on collected data and feedback from the public and shareholders, the county said. The goal of Advance Knox, according to the county, is to identify areas of the county that should be preserved or updated.

The main aspect of the proposed plan is land use. Advance Knox would zone areas of the county for residential, business and leisure uses, like apartments, shopping corridors or parks.

Could Knox County’s proposed land use plan improve our area? (Knox County)

“I am excited to see Advance Knox move into the adoption phase,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “This process has helped us create a plan that prioritizes smart growth and infrastructure maintenance so that we can maintain our quality of life and unique identity while continuing to welcome new residents.”

The next step for Advance Knox lies in the hands of the Growth Police Coordinating Committee. The committee will update the county’s Growth Policy Plan, starting at a public meeting on Oct. 24. From there, the plan will head to the Knox County Commission, Knoxville City Council and Farragut Board of Mayor and Aldermen for adoption.

After that, the plan will be considered by the Planning Commission before heading to the Knox County Commission one more time for a final vote, expected in 2024.

