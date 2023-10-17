Dogwood Arts selling trees for 2023 Bazillion Blooms campaign

Trees bought now through Thursday, Nov. 16 will be available for pickup at the Dogwood Arts office in Knoxville on Dec. 8 and 9.
Dogwood Arts selling trees for 2023 Bazillion Blooms campaign (Source: Pixabay)
Dogwood Arts selling trees for 2023 Bazillion Blooms campaign (Source: Pixabay)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dogwood Arts has launched its Bazillion Blooms campaign, selling dogwood trees to keep Knoxville beautiful.

The campaign offers bare-root trees (two to four feet tall) for $25 each or $20 each for five or more. The trees are disease-resistant, April-blooming and come in either white or pink.

The campaign has helped plant more than 14,500 trees over 14 years.

Now is the best time to plant trees, Dogwood Arts said, since soil is warm, rain is common and temperatures are cool. Trees bought now through Thursday, Nov. 16 will be available for pickup at the Dogwood Arts office in Knoxville on Dec. 8 and 9.

Don’t have the space for a tree? Dogwood Arts is also offering gift and memorial trees for $35 each, which will be planted along Dogwood Trails.

The trees are available here.

