Gradually warming for a few days before rain returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Afternoon temperatures are gradually increasing and clouds are decreasing! We have a few days of warming before rain chances return, with a line of rain and storms reaching our area by the end of the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s mostly cloudy this morning, with some pockets of fog developing. We’re starting the day around 42 degrees, which is still below average for Knoxville.

Today, clouds stick around for parts of our area longer than others. We’ll see more sunshine in the Valley, warming Knoxville to around 63 degrees. Clouds on the Platea to the Tennessee, Kentucky line hold some spots in the upper 50s. We all have a light, chilly breeze out of the northwest today. Only a stray shower is possible out of those clouds today.

Tonight is mostly clear, so cold again for this time of the year! We’ll start Wednesday around 40 degrees in Knoxville.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine and a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph helps to warm us to 70 degrees Wednesday! This would be a great day to hit the pumpkin patches or get outside.

Thursday is still warmer, as we’re aimed at 72 degrees, but we’ll see clouds increase and a stray shower is possible midday to the afternoon. We’ll feel more winds and see spotty rain and storms by the late afternoon to evening hours.

A low pressure system spins a line of rain and storms into our area, with a good coverage of our area in a quarter to a half an inch of rain and isolated higher amounts. We’ll see some thunderstorms with this system, and it will put us back in the low 60s Friday, with the best coverage early and it becoming spotty in the evening hours.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures are below average this weekend in the upper 60s. We’ll see more sunshine and climb back to the 70s early next week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.