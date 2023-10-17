Kids gym in Pigeon Forge provides safe place to play for kids with disabilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “We Rock the Spectrum” Kids Gym in Pigeon Forge is the first of its kind. A mother brought the “We Rock the Spectrum” Kids Gym to Pigeon Forge.

Jennifer Homerding, a mother living in the area with her son who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, saw the need for a place in the community for kids with disabilities to play that was stress-free. Her son was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when he was just two years old.

“We had visited the Bristol location and just within minutes after being there we loved it so much, and I was like, we’ve got to do something like this in Sevier County,” Homerding said. “It’s just really hard to find things that kind of make our day stress-free with him,” she said.

After that experience, Homerding opened the ‘We Rock the Spectrum’ Kids Gym in Pigeon Forge. The gym is a place for all kids to be able to play safely with one another no matter their disability.

“We strive to have a safe environment because a lot of our kiddos, they have no body awareness, so they’re kind of running back and forth and everything,” Homerding said. “So we try to make it as safe as possible. That’s why the blue foam padding is on the floor and we got our sensory swings that if the kids kind of get overstimulated, they can get back in the swing, rock back and forth get their body regulated.”

The gym’s motto is “Finally a place where you don’t have to say I’m sorry.” The equipment in the gym is similar to what you would see in an occupational therapist’s office. This was an important decision for Homerding, considering kids can have their therapy done right there at the gym.

Kamryn Kirkland is a registered behavior technician and has a considerable number of sessions scheduled at the gym.

“Today, we kind of worked on some social skills like sharing toys with other kids and ‘excuse me’, ‘thank you.’ Things like that. So it’s a really great environment to be able to work on those social playing skills with others,” said Kirkland.

Homerding also holds different events at the gym including birthday parties, parents’ night out, and more. Today, she partnered with Covenant House of Grooming to give free sensory haircuts to kids.

“It’s for any kid that struggles with a haircut. I’ve got a lot of parents in here and their kid has never had a haircut,” said Homerding.

She hopes more parents hear about the gym and bring their kids to enjoy a safe space to play in. The gym is located off Winfield Dunn Parkway and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Saturdays.

