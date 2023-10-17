Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

KCSO said the man was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 15.
Missing man - Taylor Boyle
Missing man - Taylor Boyle(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man named Taylor Boyle.

KCSO started the search after Boyle’s family filed a missing persons report. Boyle was last seen by family members on Sunday, Oct. 15 around 10 a.m. in the Halls area. He was last seen riding his motorcycle and wearing blue jeans and a black and white flannel.

If you have any information on Boyle’s whereabouts, KCSO asks that you contact Detective Ballard with the Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.

