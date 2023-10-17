Knoxville Area Urban League to host Fall Hiring Fair

Registration for the job fair is completely free.
Registration for the job fair is completely free.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Area Urban League (KAUL) will be hosting its Fall Hiring Fair this Wednesday, Oct. 18. The hiring fair will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the KAUL headquarters at 1514 E. 5th Ave.

Registration for this hiring fair event is completely free and people of all backgrounds and experience levels are welcome to attend. The fair is part of KAUL’s commitment to empowering economic mobility in East Tennessee.

The Fall Hiring Fair will feature employers in healthcare, banking, facility services, manufacturing, energy, education and more.

To register for the Fall Hiring Fair, click here.

To see professional-related courses regularly offered by KAUL such as resume development and interview practice, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person stuck in truck after crash with SUV in Maryville, police say
Person stuck in truck after crash with SUV in Maryville, police say
Missing teen Garrett McAmis
Missing Blount County teen found dead, crashed into lake, sheriff’s office says
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
Nic Woodley
MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to teen at Target, police say
Tesia Taylor Mug Shot
Woman assaults resident, steals two cars, Knoxville police say

Latest News

Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrests correctional employee after internal review
Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrests correctional employee after internal review
Paige WX
Sunny and warmer Wednesday ahead of late-week cold front
Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn holds a news conference on Israel and President Biden’s refusal...
Freezing Payment to Iran
Paige WX
Gradually warming for a few days before rain returns