Knoxville Area Urban League to host Fall Hiring Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Area Urban League (KAUL) will be hosting its Fall Hiring Fair this Wednesday, Oct. 18. The hiring fair will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the KAUL headquarters at 1514 E. 5th Ave.

Registration for this hiring fair event is completely free and people of all backgrounds and experience levels are welcome to attend. The fair is part of KAUL’s commitment to empowering economic mobility in East Tennessee.

The Fall Hiring Fair will feature employers in healthcare, banking, facility services, manufacturing, energy, education and more.

To register for the Fall Hiring Fair, click here.

To see professional-related courses regularly offered by KAUL such as resume development and interview practice, click here.

