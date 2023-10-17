KPD detectives continue investigation of Dorian Steeley murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) Homicide Unit is asking for help collecting information on the Oct. 4 murder of 47-year-old Dorian Steeley.

KPD said the murder happened around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Police said Steeley was shot outside of the home at 1308 Stair Avenue. Steeley was taken to the UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead after arrival.

The KPD Homicide Unit is investigating a potential drug-related motive for the shooting. Police also said they have reason to believe there were multiple potential witnesses on the scene who saw the shooting, but police have no suspects at this time.

KPD asks that anyone with information that could help detectives in their investigation please contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at (865) 215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

