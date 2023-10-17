Lady Vols rank No. 11 in AP Women’s College Basketball Poll

The Lady Vols rank above Ole Miss, just missing out on the top 10 spot under Notre Dame.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Lady Vols basketball team is starting the season just outside the top 10 in the AP Women’s College Basketball Poll with a No. 11 ranking.

The Lady Vols rank above Ole Miss, just missing out on the top 10 spot under Notre Dame. Rounding out the top of the list is LSU, with UConn and Iowa in second and third.

Last season, the Lady Vols went 11-7 in conference play, with an overall record of 25-11.

