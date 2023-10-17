Mayor Glenn Jacobs encourages residents to sign up for Knox County Alerts

The system automatically relays messages for severe weather and various hazards to keep residents safe.
Knox County Alerts
Knox County Alerts(Knox County Mayor's Office)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is encouraging residents to sign up for Knox County Alerts.

“We encourage all members of the community to sign up for ‘Knox County Alerts,’” said Mayor Jacobs. “These systems have saved lives in other areas.”

Knox County Alerts is a community-wide notification system designed to keep users informed and safe during emergencies.

The county established the alert system more than a decade ago to help ensure that residents are alerted to public safety emergencies in the area. The warning system can send alerts via text, email or even voice call. The warnings include severe weather, natural disasters, hazmat, and more. Users can also choose the location for alerts to a home or work address to get specific information about the areas they frequent.

Knox County Alerts automatically relays weather warnings from the National Weather Service and it can also be used by Knox 911 to send alerts for things like chemical spills or law enforcement emergencies.

To register for Knox County Alerts, click here.

You can also register for Knox County Alerts over the phone by calling 311 or (865) 215-4311.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Rescue dive crew with Knoxville Fire Department
Man drowns after jumping from Fort Dickerson Park Overlook
The newest AP College Football Poll dropped on Sunday, and Tennessee has moved up.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Tesia Taylor Mug Shot
Woman assaults resident, steals two cars, Knoxville police say
The Vols ran through the T on Saturday before taking on the Texas A&M Aggies in Neyland....
Tennessee moves up to No. 17 in latest AP College Football Poll
WVLT’s Alan Williams and his wife are back in Knoxville after traveling through Israel during...
WVLT’s Alan Williams, wife back home after being stuck in Israel

Latest News

Fall's third powerful front is rolling in - and it's snowing in the Smokies
Sunshine and warmer temperatures slowly return ahead of rain
A gym for all kids!
Kids gym in Pigeon Forge provides safe place to play for kids with disabilities
Oct. 15-21 is National Teen Driver Safety Week.
Motor vehicle accidents are leading cause of death among Tennessee teenagers
Downtown Stadium project moves forward
Perfect Pitch | Boyd Sports’ hopes for Downtown Stadium project