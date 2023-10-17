Mayor Glenn Jacobs encourages residents to sign up for Knox County Alerts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is encouraging residents to sign up for Knox County Alerts.

“We encourage all members of the community to sign up for ‘Knox County Alerts,’” said Mayor Jacobs. “These systems have saved lives in other areas.”

Knox County Alerts is a community-wide notification system designed to keep users informed and safe during emergencies.

The county established the alert system more than a decade ago to help ensure that residents are alerted to public safety emergencies in the area. The warning system can send alerts via text, email or even voice call. The warnings include severe weather, natural disasters, hazmat, and more. Users can also choose the location for alerts to a home or work address to get specific information about the areas they frequent.

Knox County Alerts automatically relays weather warnings from the National Weather Service and it can also be used by Knox 911 to send alerts for things like chemical spills or law enforcement emergencies.

To register for Knox County Alerts, click here.

You can also register for Knox County Alerts over the phone by calling 311 or (865) 215-4311.

