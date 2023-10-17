Motor vehicle accidents are leading cause of death among Tennessee teenagers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - National Teen Driver Safety Week is Oct. 15-21 and it’s an important week for the state of Tennessee as motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death for people ages 13 to 19.

Greg Mangan, owner of a driving school called Drive 4 Life Academy located in Knoxville and Maryville, said these accidents can be attributed to several bad driving habits.

“The big problem for teens: distracted driving, speeding and sadly, alcohol use when driving a car,” said Mangan.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said research from AAA shows there is a direct correlation between fatal accidents involving teen drivers and the number of other teens in the vehicle. Tennessee law prohibits new drivers from driving with more than one non-family member in the car for the first year of having their license.

Cooper said it’s important for parents to be aware of this law and enforce it not only when their child is the driver, but also when they are a passenger.

Tennessee is one of 13 states that does not require new drivers to complete a driver’s education course. This leaves it up to parents to teach their teens safe driving habits.

Mangan said the rules of the road have changed over the years and many parents are not equipped to provide the tools their kids need to be safe drivers.

“I think that if students are taught the right way that will reduce their crashes and tickets,” said Mangan.

Having your teen complete a driver’s education course could also come with some perks depending on your insurance company.

“Another bonus for driver’s education or taking a driver’s education course is that depending on your insurance provider you might actually get a discount on your insurance for the year,” said Cooper.

Whether teens choose to take a class or not, Cooper said it is important for parents to play an active role in their driving experience.

“Even if they’re not driving you know have them sit in the car with you and narrate what you’re doing,” said Cooper. “Tell them why you’re doing what you’re doing. Walk through some of those scenarios and really be involved and have an overt conversation with them.”

Cooper said ensuring they get to practice in all potential conditions such as rain or at night is also helpful.

To see a list of AAA-approved driving schools and supplemental programs for teens and parents, click here.

