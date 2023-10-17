Nighttime drone shows gaining more popularity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Drone shows continue to hit the nighttime sky across East Tennessee. UT Athletics recently showcased a custom drone show during its Market Square Madness event.

Dollywood has hosted a drone show for a couple of years now as well.

“It became a tradition. Something that multiple folks have asked for for years after that so we’ve brought it back several times as a part of our Summer Festival as a great way to end the night and make it very memorable,” said Wes Ramey with Dollywood.

Dollywood’s drone show allows them to light up the night sky and sync music with the drones during the show. The theme park does this together with its fireworks show.

“With the drones, you’re able to tell a much more detailed story with the pictures that are in the sky. We’re able to do that with our show as I mentioned our Dollywood butterfly is included in the show,” Ramey said.

A drone show was also brought to East Tennessee this past spring at the Bassmaster Classic. Martin Codd with Pixis Drones said they’ve received a lot of great feedback on each one they’ve done.

“It’s an experience you will never forget. Part of it is being outdoors at night looking up at the stars in the sky. Part of it is the precision of the drones moving in space and part of it is how we form images and words to create a story,” Codd said.

Outside of lighting up the night sky with unique art, Codd said it’s also safer than your typical fireworks show.

“The great thing about a drone show is that there’s no fallout, no residue, and there’s no environmental fallout. A drone show is also great on an audio basis. If you suffer from PTSD or suffer on an audio level, a drone show is perfect for everybody,” Codd said.

The company also doesn’t fly drones over people or active roads.

Dollywood has plans to create a drone show this winter. It’ll be during the park’s Christmas festival. The show will be called “Joyful”.

“It’s obviously holiday-themed with a lot of Christmas music and Christmas imagery so it’s very exciting to bring that into another portion of the season for folks who may not be able to visit us during the summer,” Ramey said.

The drone show will return to the 2024 Bassmaster Classic, however, the event will be hosted in Tulsa this year.

