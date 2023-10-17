Perfect Pitch | Boyd Sports’ hopes for Downtown Stadium project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Boyd Sports CEO, Doug Kirchhofer sat within walking distance from the new stadium his boss, Randy Boyd, and the company he started, Boyd Sports, is partly funding alongside the City of Knoxville and Knox County.

“I think the best way to reference that is to look at Randy Boyd and to understand that he is a native Knoxvillian and one of his passions is minor league baseball and also community building and those two things go together, and I think that his passion and his vision for returning the Smokies to his hometown as part of a transformational economic development project is what has driven this effort,” said Kirchhofer.

Kirchhofer is talking about the $114 million stadium that is coming to downtown Knoxville, along Jackson Avenue, just east of the Old City.

“Yeah it’s excitement and anticipation for a new venue for something new for fans to see and enjoy to be sort of in the middle of things again and that’s something we’ve missed over the past 25 years,” said Kirchhofer.

For the past 25 years, the Smokies have played in Kodak, a venture that’s been both a positive for Boyd Sports and for Sevier County. But in 2021 the team and company announced the Smokies would retire the Tennessee Smokies moniker and move back to Knoxville and rebrand the team in the process.

This project is funded by Boyd Sports, with $65 million coming from public money in the form of Bonds released by the City of Knoxville.

The idea behind the project is Smokies Stadium will be the location of all Smokies home baseball games, but the stadium and everything to be built around it will create a new work, live, and play area outside of Gay Street, stretching into a community often left out of development.

“You know, I think there is a real focus on that starting with the fact that there is an acknowledgment of the history of this site and it was an important part of the African American community and that it was disrupted and really destroyed through urban renewal,” said Kirchhofer.

This location, which is east of James White Parkway, is an area city leaders are hoping will help bring benefits to east Knoxville and the people who live there.

“Everyone is welcome, this is a community facility, one of the unique things about minor league baseball is it brings people together, with minor league baseball it’s not so much about the wins and the losses, but bringing people together, and people can just go there and have a good time and enjoy what’s going on and enjoy each other,” said Kirchhofer.

Part of Boyd Sports’ selling point in bringing the build to Knoxville was involving community members in the project, building and events that will take place in the structure.

The deal between the city and Boyd Sports is for 30 years; it’s a project that has been replicated in cities across the country.

WVLT traveled to Durham, North Carolina where the Durham Bulls Athletic Park is nearing its 30th year. While Boyd Sports officials say they did not model their stadium after Durham, it serves as an example of the possibilities for what could soon be to come.

