Person killed in Asheville Highway crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a crash on Asheville Highway Sunday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m., according to the report. A person driving a BMW was speeding, running off the side of Asheville Highway near Arms Road, the report says, hitting a curb. From there, the car reportedly rolled, hitting a fence and a parked food truck.

The driver of the car was injured.

This is a developing story.

