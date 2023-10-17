Person killed in Asheville Highway crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol says

The car reportedly rolled, hitting a fence and a parked food truck.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a crash on Asheville Highway Sunday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m., according to the report. A person driving a BMW was speeding, running off the side of Asheville Highway near Arms Road, the report says, hitting a curb. From there, the car reportedly rolled, hitting a fence and a parked food truck.

The driver of the car was injured.

This is a developing story.

