Rural Metro dedicates new fire engine for Gibbs community

According to officials, the new fire engine will serve in North Knox County in the Gibbs community.
Rural Metro Fire has upgraded its fleet of fire and emergency vehicles by adding a brand-new fire engine to its lineup.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
According to officials, the new fire engine will serve in North Knox County in the Gibbs community. The new engine includes essential upgraded equipment and cost Rural Metro Fire about $750,000. Rural Metro Fire claims that no tax dollars were involved in the purchase of the new fire engine and equipment.

Rural Metro Fire said the fire truck will be ceremoniously pushed into the fire station to signify it officially going into service, and they are making it a community experience. The station is inviting any and all community members to help push the 48,000-pound fire truck into the station.

