Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrests correctional employee after internal review

SCSO said they “vow zero tolerance for disgraceful conduct against the office and citizens.”
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Sheriff Brian Keeton of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced the arrest of a correctional employee in a Facebook post.

“To put it plainly, we will not tolerate any conduct unbecoming of this nature by any employee. We will face it head-on,” said Sheriff Keeton. “We are held to a higher standard and if we find out about it through an investigation, they will be held accountable just as any normal citizen would be.”

Jessica Adkins, 34, of Helenwood was arrested by the SCSO Drug Agents and the Jail Administrator. SCSO said the arrest happened Monday evening after conducting an internal review. Officials initiated the investigation after receiving information that Adkins had potentially broken the law.

According to SCSO, Adkins was arrested for Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility, Possession of Schedule 3 Drugs, Simple Possession for Casual Exchange and Official Misconduct.

“Adkins’ conduct is disgraceful and we will operate with zero tolerance against her alleged actions or anyone else who chooses this path. She went from employee to inmate in a matter of minutes,” Sheriff Keeton said.

