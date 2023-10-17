Sevier County Commission passes resolution to keep Smokies open incase of gov. shutdown

As it stands, lawmakers have to pass a spending bill before Nov. 17 to avoid a shutdown.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Commission passed a resolution Monday allowing Mayor Larry Waters to help keep the Great Smoky Mountains National Park open in case of a government shutdown.

As it stands, lawmakers have to pass a spending bill before Nov. 17 to avoid a shutdown. This deadline was set after Congress narrowly avoided a shutdown just weeks ago, instead passing legislation to keep the government running for 45 days, that Nov. 17 deadline. If a new spending bill isn’t passed, national parks like the Great Smoky Mountains will lose funding, risking closing.

Usually, during shutdowns, it’s up to state and local governments to work out the specifics of keeping federally run institutions, like national parks, open. During the 2018′s government shutdown, the park stayed open thanks to a similar resolution.

The resolution, which states it will give Waters the authorization to enter into an agreement with various entities to keep the park open, passed at Monday’s County Commission meeting.

