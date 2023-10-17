Sunny and warmer Wednesday ahead of late-week cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine and warmer temperatures finally return Wednesday! Enjoy because cooler and rainy weather moves back in by the end of the week with our next cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds move out of here tonight making for a mostly clear sky. This will make for a chilly morning of around 40 degrees in Knoxville! Patchy frost is possible.

Sunshine finally returns Wednesday making for a nice day! Highs will get to around 70 degrees by the afternoon with winds from the southwest helping us warm up.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is still warmer, as we’re aimed at 72 degrees, but we’ll see clouds increase and a stray shower is possible from midday to the afternoon. We’ll feel more winds and see spotty rain and storms by the late afternoon to evening hours.

A low-pressure system spins a line of rain and storms into our area, with good coverage of our area in a quarter to half an inch of rain and isolated higher amounts. Isolated thunderstorms are possible with this system, and it will put us back in the low 60s on Friday. Most of the rain falls in the morning to mid-day and becomes more spotty by the evening.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures are below average this weekend in the upper 60s. We’ll see more sunshine and climb back to the 70s early next week.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

