Tazewell Police arrest man attempting to rob Taco Bell

By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, Oct. 16 around 1 a.m., the Tazewell Police Department responded to a call at a Taco Bell at 1424 North Broad Street.

The call reported a man acting unusual in the lobby of the restaurant. When officials arrived, they found the man bent down behind the counter with stacks of free taco coupons and a key attempting to gain entry into the restaurant’s safe.

Police identified the man as Jeremy Sulfridge of Tazewell. After taking Sulfridge into custody, police said they found a small amount of marijuana and the men’s restroom soap dispenser in his pants after they searched him.

Sulfridge tried to escape police custody multiple times during his transportation to jail and attempted to flee custody on foot after physically assaulting two deputies, but officials were able to successfully detain him.

Sulfridge is being charged with possession of schedule 6, attempted escape, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, attempted burglary, public intoxication and vandalism.

