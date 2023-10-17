Tennessee and Lady Vol basketball fairs well in SEC preseason polls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and Lady Vol basketball are among the top programs in the South Eastern Conference in the latest preseason publications.

Tennessee basketball has been tabbed as the favorite to win the SEC by a select panel of both SEC and national media members. This comes a day after Rick Barnes’ Volunteers claimed top-10 spots in both major national preseason polls.

This is the fifth time the Volunteers have been picked to win the league since polling began in 1989-90.

Two Vols also received all-league recognition, fifth-year guard Santiago Vescovi earned Preseason First Team All-SEC status, and junior guard Zakai Zeigler earned Preseason Second Team All-SEC honors. Vescovi and Zeigler were honored the on preseason list last season as well.

Tennessee is one of four programs to have multiple selections among the 12 honorees.

As for the Lady Vols, the media picked Kellie Harper’s squad to finish third in the SEC, only behind defending conference champion LSU and South Carolina.

In Harper’s fifth season at the helm, her 2023-24 team features a number of veterans primed to bolster the team this season. The Lady Vols finished third in the SEC, SEC Tournament finalist and NCAA Sweet 16 participant a year ago.

One key veteran is Rickea Jackson, who earned a consensus 2022-23 All-SEC First Team selection during her first year at Tennessee and was chosen to the five-player 2023-24 Preseason All-SEC First Team. Newcomer Jewel Spear, a two-time All-ACC honoree and transfer from Wake Forest, was named to the media’s six-player Preseason All-SEC Second Team.

The expectations are high for Tennessee and Lady Vol basketball. Their seasons officially tip off Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. against Tennessee Tech at Thompson-Boling Arena and Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. against Florida A&M at TBA, respectively.

