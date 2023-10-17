TOSHA fines Rodriguez Paving And Foundation after employee death in April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) fined Rodriguez Paving and Foundation after the death of one of their employees in April.

TOSHA officials were notified of the death, which occurred near 1038 Leslie Way in Sevierville, and sent an investigator to determine what led to the worker’s death.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials identified Gabriel Rodrigues, 20, of Pigeon Forge was operating a skid-steer at a construction site when the incident occurred.

According to the citation, a retaining wall collapsed resulting in Rodriguez falling and rolling down the mountainside in the skid steer, striking his head and body on the inside the machine. Rodrigues was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

At the conclusion of the investigation, TOSHA cited Rodriguez Paving and Foundation for three serious violations. TOSHA determined the employer did not have an employee with a valid certificate in first-aid training available at the worksite, the employer failed to instruct and educate all employees on how to recognize and avoid unsafe conditions, and the employer willfully neglected to maintain a safe working environment free from hazards that could cause death or serious injury.

The investigation report also states that no training had been conducted for the recognition and avoidance of unsafe conditions.

The total proposed penalty cost of all citations combined is $42,400.

