UT Gardens to host 10th Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo

Dog owners and dog lovers are invited to get into the spooky spirit and show off their best costumes!
By Whitney Turner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Calling all dog owners and dog lovers! You and your pooch can get into the spooky spirit this Sunday, Oct. 22, during the 10th Annual Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo at UT Gardens.

The Halloween fun is co-sponsored by the Gardens and the UT College of Veterinary Medicine. In addition to a costumed pet parade, you can find several pet resources, businesses and rescue groups.

It’s free to attend but if you want to enter your pooch in the parade, pre-registration is $10 per costume entry, and day-of registration is $15. Costume categories include “bad to the bone,” “funny bone,” “(do)g it yourself,” “pup culture” and “Bone-A-Fido” (best in show).

It all starts at 1 p.m., with the pet parade beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The expo is also holding a food drive at the event to benefit the Companion Animal Initiative of Tennessee. Purina products are preferred.

