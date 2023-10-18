Alzheimer’s Tennessee Silver Alert kits making a difference in the community

Alzheimer’s Tennessee’s Silver Alert kits are helping people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
Providing families and those diagnosed with Silver Alert Kits in case their loved ones run off
By Ellie Byrd
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Right now, six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and by 2050 this number could rise to as high as 13 million. Here in Tennessee, an organization called Alzheimer’s Tennessee is doing everything it can to help people afflicted with the disease.

“People don’t really know about Alzheimer’s on a personal level until they are impacted. My mother had Alzheimer’s and so I know that we drew on resources from Alzheimer’s Tennessee in a very special way,” said Janice Wade, CEO of Alzheimer’s Tennessee.

Alzheimer’s is a brain disorder that destroys brain function. Many people with Alzheimer’s can suffer from loss of memory and can forget where they are, what they are doing and even the faces of loved ones. Wade knows personally how Alzheimer’s can affect families.

“We hear from caregivers whose health is compromised from the stress,” Wade said.

Linda Johnson deals with those diagnosed and their families directly. As the director of programs for Alzheimer’s Tennessee, she is often the first person they talk to.

“When you see one person with Alzheimer’s, you’ve seen one person. And a lot of times people compare what may be the person down the street or their grandmother or their aunt. Well, my aunt had it and she didn’t do that. So I don’t think you can always judge that. You have to look at that individual,” said Johnson.

Wandering is a dangerous side effect of Alzheimer’s. 10 percent of patients live alone; that’s why Wade said a Silver Alert was created.

“Alzheimer’s of Tennessee created a Silver Alert Kit. This is a free kit for families, and inside is the paperwork that local law enforcement needs to issue a silver alert,” said Wade.

“That really brought law enforcement and media to the table, similar to an amber alert,” Wade said. “What we found was it was still taking too long because families weren’t prepared for their loved ones to go missing.”

There have already been several Silver Alerts issued this year.

The kits include the patient’s medical history, birthmarks, tattoos, current photos, places they like to visit, and more.

“So just being able to hand this packet to law enforcement takes a huge responsibility off of the family,” said Johnson.

Having a silver alert kit could be the difference in life or death.

This Friday, Alzheimer’s Tennessee is hosting a Glow Fun Run and Walk at Morning Point Knoxville and The Pointe at Lifespring. To register for the event, click here.

