Blount County Sheriff’s Office looking for man last seen in February

Michael Dwight Hurst, 66, was last seen in February, a family member told BCSO after reporting him missing in October.
Michael Dwight Hurst, 66
Michael Dwight Hurst, 66(BCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man last seen in February, BCSO officials announced Monday.

Michael Dwight Hurst, 66, was last seen in February, a family member told BCSO when they reported him missing in October. The family added that it is unusual to not hear from Hurst for such a long time.

Hurst was last seen in a blue denim jacket with a yellow collar and a flannel shirt. He also does not own a cell phone or car, according to BCSO.

Those with information are being asked to call 865-983-3620 or leave a tip by clicking here.

