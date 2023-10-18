Breezy Thursday ahead of Friday’s cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds move in Thursday with breezy conditions. This is all ahead of Friday morning’s rain and cold front moving in. Temperatures cool back down this weekend before we get on another dry stretch.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds start to move in overnight allowing us now to be as cool. We’ll drop to near 47 degrees by Thursday morning.

We’ll see some sunshine Thursday morning, but clouds increase throughout the day with breezy conditions. Winds are from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. That will help us warm to about 72 degrees. Stray showers move in by the later afternoon to evening hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

A low-pressure system spins a cold front’s rain and storms into our area. We’ll have an 80% coverage Thursday night through early Friday morning. The rain becomes more scattered throughout the day with highs only getting to about 61 degrees. Showers become isolated by Friday evening, adding up to around a quarter to a half an inch for many in our area.

Some clouds and a stray shower linger along the mountaintops Saturday morning. We’ll dry out with more afternoon sunshine and a high of 66 degrees and breezy conditions with gusts up to 20 mph at times. We’ll stay in the upper 60s Sunday with a lot of sunshine.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, sunshine and dry weather stick around for the new week. Highs look to stay in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for the first half of the week. We look to warm up into the mid-70s by the end of next week.

