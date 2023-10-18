City council member, Knoxville icon Larry Cox dies

Before his time with the city council, Cox was also a prominent figure in athletics.
Councilman Larry Cox
Councilman Larry Cox(Knox City Council)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville City Council Member and Knoxville icon Larry Cox has died.

Before his time with the city council, he was also a prominent figure in athletics. As a past coach and director of the non-profit inner city sports program the Knoxville Falcons, he helped give kids in the area a chance to have access to play a variety of sports like basketball, baseball, football, softball and cheerleading.

Cox was a prominent figure in the community for almost 35 years. He was so prominent in fact, that he even had a community center and an athletic field named after him.

Cox graduated from Fulton High School in 1960 and was instrumental in keeping the school from shutting down in 1992. He also served 15 years in the Air National Guard where he graduated from Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee in 1963 with an Associates Degree. He then attended Middle Tennessee State where he got his bachelor’s degree before serving in the military.

