Early election voting opens in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With election season in progress, the early voting period has begun in Knox County. There are three at large city council seats open as well as a municipal judge position.

These are the races that will be voted on in the early voting ballots:

- Lynne Fugate is running uncontested for At Large Seat A.

- Debbie Helsley and R. Bentley Marlow are running for Seat B.

- Tim Hill and Amelia Parker are running for Seat C.

- Tyler M. Caviness and John R. Rosson Jr. are running for Municipal Judge.

Rosson has been the Municipal Judge for the last 36 years and ran uncontested for over 20 years.

There are six different places to go if you want to vote in the early voting session. The early voting period goes until Nov. 2 and the polls will close that day at 7:00 p.m.

