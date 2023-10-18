Enjoy today ahead of increasing clouds, winds, and rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s sunny and warmer today, and you’ll want to get out and enjoy because clouds and winds increase next, then more rain rolls through before temperatures tumble again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s mostly clear with areas of dense fog developing this morning, so give yourself some extra time for the morning commute. We’re tracking those impacts in your First Alert Weather and Traffic on WVLT News This Morning. Bundle up, with a low of 40 degrees in Knoxville. We have more 30s in the Southern Valley to foothills and on the Plateau, where the sky has been clear and patchy frost has been developing.

It’s finally a day full of sunshine, helping us rebound to a seasonable high of 70 degrees! That’s mid to upper 60s outlining the Valley, and we all have a nice breeze out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight is mostly clear to start, but clouds start rolling in. We’ll drop to around 47 degrees, so not as cold!

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is still warmer, as we’re aimed at 72 degrees, but that’s thanks to more wind. We’ll have a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph, and gusts around 20 mph at times in the Valley and 25-30 mph in the higher elevation. The views change too, with a partly cloudy morning and mostly cloudy midday to afternoon, with a stray shower.

We’ll have spotty rain Thursday evening, then a low-pressure system spins a cold front’s rain and storms into our area. We’ll have an 80% coverage Thursday night through early Friday morning, then we’ll have some lulls Friday to scattered rain and storms in the afternoon, with a high of 61 degrees. This becomes isolated by Friday evening, adding up to around a quarter to a half an inch for many in our area.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures are below average this weekend in the mid to upper 60s, but at least we have some nice afternoons to get out and enjoy. Saturday does still look breezy at times, with gusts around 20 mph. We’ll stick with sunshine and climb back to the 70s next week.

