History & Haunts in Downtown Sevierville Thursday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a night about the history of downtown Sevierville and a little spook is involved.

History and Haunts is set for Thursday evening at the Sevier County Courthouse. It will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event brings a harvest of activities everyone will enjoy, from guided historic walking tours and costume contests to storytellers, a Halloween-themed dance party, lawn games and fireworks to end the evening. The evening will feature costume contests for the adults, kids and your puppies too!

The other part of the night features a haunted historic walking tour. This gives you a chance to learn all about the history of downtown Sevierville.

“We have haunted historic walking tours. We’ve got community volunteers who dress up and they portray characters who met their untimely death in downtown Sevierville. It’s always related to some part of Sevierville’s history,” said Amanda Marr with the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.

Event Schedule:

6:15 p.m. Historic Walking & Ghost Tour

6:30 p.m. Dress Up Your Dog Costume Contest

6:30 p.m. Storytelling

6:45 p.m. Children’s Costume Contest

7:00 p.m. Children’s Dance Contest

7:00 p.m. Storytelling

7:15 p.m. Historic Walking & Ghost Tour

7:30 p.m. Family or Group Costume Contest

7:30 p.m. Storytelling

7:45 p.m. Adult Costume Contest

7:55 p.m. Adult Dance Contest

8:00 p.m. Fireworks

Historic Downtown Sevierville Walking Tour - Tour downtown Sevierville with a local guide to learn hauntingly tragic tales from Sevierville’s past. Please note, this is not intended as a “scary” tour but does include actors portraying historic figures in costume. (CHAD BRANTON | Sevierville Chamber of Commerce)

There is a costume contest for the adults, kids and puppies at History & Haunts. (CHAD BRANTON | Sevierville Chamber of Commerce)

Fireworks will be in downtown Sevierville during History & Haunts. (CHAD BRANTON | Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.)

