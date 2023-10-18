Mayor creates plan to keep Great Smokey Mountains National Park open if government shuts down

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If Congress and the federal government don’t strike a new deal by November 17th, there will be a government shutdown, which means funding to places like the Great Smokey Mountains National Park will come to a screeching halt.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said shutting down the national park was not an option. So he, along with the Sevier County Commission, passed a resolution Monday night that now paves the way for the county to pay to keep the national park open.

“The resolution just gives me the authority to sign the proper documents to keep the park open,” said Waters.

Waters said the estimated cost to keep the park open would be around $75,000 per day, which would be a cost that Sevier County would be taking on.

The mayor said that they hope to be refunded by the federal government if the shutdown does happen, but that refund is no guarantee.

Regardless, Waters feels it has to be done when looking at tourism data and the fact that October is one of the park’s busiest months with more than 1.6 million people visiting it in Oct. 2022.

“We shut down for a few days during the Obama administration and we lost something like 20 to 25 percent of our revenue at that time,” said Waters.

That 2013 shutdown left more than 100 employees at the park temporarily furloughed while the federal government was shut down. In 2018, the Sevier County government struck a similar deal where they are able to pay the costs to keep the park open and partially staffed so that thousands of visitors can enjoy it every day.

Waters hopes they will not have to come to a point where they’ll have to keep the park open themselves, but Monday night’s resolution paves the way for them to do so in the event that a shutdown does occur on Nov.17.

