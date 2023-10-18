Meteorologist Kyle Grainger visits Northview Intermediate School

The fifth grade classes asked all kinds of questions about hurricanes, tornado formation, and flooding.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT First Alert Weather team loves to visit local schools in the community.

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Kyle Grainger visited with students at Northview Intermediate School in Sevier County.

The fifth grade classes asked all kinds of questions about hurricanes, how a tornado is formed, and flooding.

Kyle talks with the 5th grade classes at Northview Intermediate School.
Kyle talks with the 5th grade classes at Northview Intermediate School.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
The 5th grade classes asked all kinds of questions about hurricanes, tornado formation, and flooding.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

