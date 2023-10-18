Meteorologist Kyle Grainger visits Northview Intermediate School
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT First Alert Weather team loves to visit local schools in the community.
On Wednesday, Meteorologist Kyle Grainger visited with students at Northview Intermediate School in Sevier County.
The fifth grade classes asked all kinds of questions about hurricanes, how a tornado is formed, and flooding.
