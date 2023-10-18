One dead, one injured after structure collapse in Union Co.

UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died and another person was injured after a structure collapse in the Sharps Chapel community Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with the Union Co. Rescue Squad.

Both people were already removed from the structure when the rescue squad responded to 235 Oak Grove Road.

One person was taken to the hospital by UT Lifestar while the second person, a man, died from his injuries, according to officials.

“Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers through these difficult times,” officials said.

This is a developing story.

