One dead, one injured after structure collapse in Union Co.

One person was killed after a structure collapse in Sharps Chapel, according to officials with the Union County Rescue Squad.
One person was killed after a structure collapse in Sharps Chapel, according to officials with...
One person was killed after a structure collapse in Sharps Chapel, according to officials with the Union County Rescue Squad.(UCRS)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died and another person was injured after a structure collapse in the Sharps Chapel community Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with the Union Co. Rescue Squad.

Both people were already removed from the structure when the rescue squad responded to 235 Oak Grove Road.

One person was taken to the hospital by UT Lifestar while the second person, a man, died from his injuries, according to officials.

“Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers through these difficult times,” officials said.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen Garrett McAmis
Missing Blount County teen found dead, crashed into lake, sheriff’s office says
Missing man - Taylor Boyle
Knox County Sheriff’s Office finds missing man
Vol Basketball legend dies at the age of 76
Tennessee mourning loss of Vol Basketball legend
Person stuck in truck after crash with SUV in Maryville, police say
Person stuck in truck after crash with SUV in Maryville, police say
Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrests correctional employee after internal review
Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrests correctional employee after internal review

Latest News

Breezy Thursday ahead of Friday’s cold front
Breezy Thursday ahead of Friday’s cold front
U.S. Marshals looking for escaped child sex crimes suspect
U.S. Marshals looking for escaped child sex crimes suspect
Here’s what you need to know about Knox County’s 2023 election.
Early election voting opens in Knox County
Go Vote Tennessee generic
Your important election dates in Knoxville
Michael Dwight Hurst, 66
Blount County Sheriff’s Office looking for man last seen in February