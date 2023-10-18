Opa! Greek Fest is back this weekend in Knoxville

Enjoy great food, fun and music this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
Dance and eat the weekend away at the 44th annual Greek Fest this weekend!
By Harry Sullivan
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 44th annual Greek Fest is back at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Knoxville Oct. 20-22.

Experience live music, traditional dance shows, Greek culture and of course, amazing Greek food. This year you can even try a special cocktail featuring Ouzo, a Greek aperitif

Greek Fest started in 1977 and attracts over 20,000 visitors each year. The St. George’s award winning Greek dancers train and compete yearly in competitions around the country, and can even help you learn a few Greek dances!

Tickets are $3 for a single day pass, and $5 for a weekend pass. All proceeds are divided between the church and community outreach programs such as Mobile Meals and Habitat for Humanity.

To buy your tickets to Greek fest or to learn more, click here.

