Opa! Greek Fest is back this weekend in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 44th annual Greek Fest is back at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Knoxville Oct. 20-22.

Experience live music, traditional dance shows, Greek culture and of course, amazing Greek food. This year you can even try a special cocktail featuring Ouzo, a Greek aperitif

Greek Fest started in 1977 and attracts over 20,000 visitors each year. The St. George’s award winning Greek dancers train and compete yearly in competitions around the country, and can even help you learn a few Greek dances!

Tickets are $3 for a single day pass, and $5 for a weekend pass. All proceeds are divided between the church and community outreach programs such as Mobile Meals and Habitat for Humanity.

