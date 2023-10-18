Perfect Pitch | Could Durham be the perfect blueprint for the Smokies?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Durham Bulls franchise is one of America’s most famous minor league baseball teams.

In the mid-1990s, the team moved to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park (DBAP) and started a nearly 30-year run in a building built for more than just baseball.

“As cheesy or cliché as it sounds, we tell everybody our main goal here is to be a community gathering place, that could be for a Durham Bulls game, for a community event, for anything we host here any multi range of opportunities we have here in our facilities, we want to be a community gathering place, we want to be representative of our community, to allow access for everyone,” said Tyler Parsons, General Manager of the Durham Bulls.

Parsons joined the Bulls before the season and has seen the impact DBAP has on the community firsthand.

“I’m biased in thinking it’s the most iconic brand in minor league baseball but the growth in our brand and the area around here, I can’t tell you how many people come to this ballpark, this event here, and go ‘holy cow I cannot believe how much this area has changed,’” said Parsons.

Parsons works alongside Marcus Manning of the Durham Sports Commission (DSC) to achieve what they do day in and day out inside and around DBAP.

“The mission of the DSC is to support our sports ecosystem and wrap our arms around from Duke University to North Carolina Central University to the Durham Bulls our local high schools and even owners and through social and community impact but then it’s also our mission to drive economic impact and partner with our key stakeholders to bring regional and national events to Durham and drive economic impact in Durham,” said Manning the executive director of the Durham Sports Commission.

Over the course of a year, DBAP hosts 261 events, and only about 70 of those events are baseball games, meaning DBAP goes beyond the scope of the baseball diamond to provide entertainment.

“It’s a wide range of different things that the Durham Bulls do, you can come in here and enjoy fireworks, you can come in here and bring a dog to the ballpark, so many different opportunities and activities that the Bulls provide that are truly transformational to the community,” said Manning.

Inclusion is a major focus of the Bulls’ organization. Nearly 30 percent of visitors throughout the year are people of color, also during the year nearly 30 percent of visitors have a household income of $40,000 or below.

“Overall, the Durham Bulls are intentional that the community has access, to come to a game not only to come to a game to enjoy a meal, to come to a game they’re very intentional about trying to create partnerships with Durham Parks and Rec and when you think about that it’s more than just a baseball stadium,” said Manning.

“Because it’s a community ballpark and for us, as we said, it’s that community gathering place in the sense that, you know, everyone wants to come here. Whether it’s for a baseball game or other type of event, whether that’s at the miracle field built adjacent to DBAP here. Also, we had book harvest host an event here this past weekend where we were bringing in books to give out to the community,” said Parsons. “So there are so many spider webbing and intertwining opportunities that the Durham Bulls represent and I think from our standpoint, we have a very affordable entertainment option for a lot of people; and I think that stems from our ownership group with the Goodmans on down to our staff here to be family-friendly and affordable for our community.”

DBAP is the center and anchor of the America Tobacco District.

It’s the heart of growth in Durham and the focus of driving people into the city and spurring growth in the research triangle of North Carolina.

“El Jefecito here right around the corner is a local business that is inside the stadium here. Pie Pushers is a local pizza place that is inside the stadium here. Having those local ties that help drive business not only inside the stadium but outside the stadium, that help build those local partnerships, that’s what it is all about,” said Parsons.

While Boyd Sports officials say they did not model the new Smokies Stadium after Durham, it’s an example of what could happen if things happen the way they have five and a half hours from Knoxville.

