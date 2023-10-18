Perfect Pitch | How Knoxville businesses could benefit from new stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina, opened in 1995, serving as the new home to the minor league baseball team and creating a community staple.

“This is one of the most visible things in Durham, and it’s one of the first things as Durham was reemerging in a renascence, it was one of the first things people saw and, really got people on fire,” said Susan Amey the executive director of Discover Durham.

Amey was tasked with leading the city’s marketing and sales agency.

The job of Amey and Discover Durham was to spearhead a visitor-focused economic and cultural development of the city of Durham.

Amey was flattered at the thought that cities are building stadiums, dreaming of replicating the success of Durham and the Bulls.

“You know what they say about imitation being the sincerest form of flattery, we’re thrilled, we couldn’t recommend something like this more as a way to energize the community and get people engaged,” said Amey.

Amey has DBAP and the American Tobacco campus to flaunt when selling her town.

“Oh the area around the stadium, people thought that when they built this stadium they thought they were crazy because they were building it in the midst of a pretty blighted area, and it has been the catalyst for so many things that have gone in and now its become the center of this arts and entertainment type center in a live, work, play community,” said Amey. “It has fostered the growth of so many restaurants and bars and shops in the area and all of that type of energy has ignited a lot of people to be interested in living downtown so the number of people living in the area has increased exponentially and it really has been the catalyst of a lot of growth.”

One of the restaurants that has seen an impact of being next to DBAP is Press.

“You know, you had people coming to see the Durham Bull’s stadium to see the game, and then see press and people who didn’t know anything about us, so that was what kind of drew us to here and then also the American Tobacco Campus is really cool also,” said Brett DeVries owner of Press.

DeVries started his second location next to DBAP because of what it offered, eyes.

Those eyes can go to a Bulls baseball game and see Press, while often not open during Bulls games, he feels it is a chance for people to see the name, learn the product, and visit later.

“So part of this from us, when we went to do this, was we thought we have to live Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday’s, people find us and, to know they were here, and they could help attract people down here for us so that our Mondays and Fridays turned into days in which we were living and breathing and we were actually generating a little bit of an income. It made us into something where we didn’t have to be a pioneer and to start that process over again, which is a really hard struggling process especially nowadays in this day and age compared to when we got here. COVID was just kind of on the back end but it was still as prevalent as to what was going on in the world,” said DeVries.

At two years old, Press is thriving in its spot next to DBAP.

“I am a guy who believes if you do something the right way and you have something next to you that can be your neighbor and your partner the job becomes a lot easier. We still focus on doing things in the building the right way, providing high-quality food and high-quality beverages, try to make sure we give the best customer service as often as we possibly can. Doing that to know that the people who come to us, that come to the Durham Bulls stadium, and do those pieces and do things differently, it was such a blessing to know that if we do things right, people will come to us and it turns into a really good relationship,” said DeVries.

All of this success comes despite the business not selling typical stadium food.

“Coffee, crepes and cocktails, they’re not ballpark food like you said. So people aren’t like, ‘Let’s go to Press for that,’. But what does end up happening is, because we close before they get a chance to look and recognize Press, they’ll hear the word they’ll see some of the pieces people talk about and they’ll see social media posts and then go, ‘Oh there’s that place we need to come back and try that place,’. On a weekday, on a weekend morning have brunch, have an early lunch all those sorts of things,” said DeVries.

Foot traffic, that’s the impact and offerings a stadium, like DBAP, can have in a downtown center.

“A lot of the local business are here, whether they recognize it or not, because there’s traffic here and that traffic is generated by this ballpark and they feed off of each other. When you go into a community and the local pub or restaurant is playing off of the attractions nearby, it makes it more fun. When the businesses step up and they embrace the local attractions that tie is good for them and good for their marketing but it also makes it fun for the visitor. To have an experience that goes beyond the gates of the ballpark and spills into the community and those things are symbiotic, and we saw those things when this ballpark was originally created and it spawned into more businesses. It kind of spawned over time, the more you have restaurants and things to do in the community, and then that generates more revenue that supports other businesses so the whole thing has had the effect of development in downtown Durham,” said Amey.

It’s been a positive for many, the city seeing growth beyond its imagination, when the stadium started construction in 1993, 1,450 people lived downtown. Now in 2023 there were 9,700 people living in Durham, with growth expected to soar to 18,400 by the end of the decade.

“This stadium is at the heart of Durham geographically as much as it is the start of a renaissance in Durham. Like I said, and the community is built up around it, there are plans in place for future development just a block over, they’re working on putting up commercial space, more retail, and more restaurants and more apartments. We’ve got so many people who have moved downtown in the past few years and we expect that’s going to continue to grow, we are also looking at leveraging the excitement Durham has and all the people that are moving here. Durham is one of the highest growth markets in the country. How do we leverage that into new amenities that the community needs? You know this is going to be around for hopefully forever, but as more people come into the market, we need to be thinking about more things for people to do. More attractions that keep them here and that helps us evolve as a visitor destination,” said Amey.

