Salvation Army sees increased Christmas wishlist in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the holiday season approaches, the Salvation Army in Sevier County has seen an increased number of people who need help this Christmas.

Luis Martinez said money has gotten tight and this Christmas his family needs help.

“Slow season is coming forward. So money becomes tight. And it’s a great way for us to give our kids some kind of gift for Christmas,” he said as he completed the registration process.

He’s one of more than 200 families who’ve already asked for help this year. More than 90 families signed up on Monday in Cocke County.

“This is a great way to help the community and everybody that needs to, especially like long, low income families that have more needs than others,” he said.

The Salvation Army said they helped 500 families last year. The requests so far are ahead of where they were this time last year.

“Tuesday we started our registration for Sevier County and Sevier County exceeded! We were really taken back by how many people came in, just for the first time for registration,” said Lt. Melissa Poole with the Salvation Army.

Now, with the increased need she hopes the community will step up with donations. They’re asking everyone to pick up an angel off the tree and help where you can.

“This Christmas season had a big need, a big ask, are the children needing a comforter? Do they need a bed set? I had some families ask for a mattress for their children. So a bunk bed set. So there’s some big asks that parents are needing, and we want to make sure that we can help them with that,” she added.

Martinez hopes for the basics like a winter coat and boots for his kids’ Christmas.

“This helps my family in a great way to like support them and to Christmas with a small gift or big no matter where they get as long as they get something,” said Martinez.

Christmas Assistance Registration continues the rest of the week and starts at 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. Walk-Ins are welcome. Please make sure you have all required documentation.

The Salvation Army said they are excited that the hometown legend Dolly Parton will help kick off the red kettle drive this November.

Registration location: 806 West Main Street, Sevierville TN 37862

