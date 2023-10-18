Tennessee mourning loss of Vol Basketball legend

All-American Bill Justus passes away at 76
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bill Justus, an All-American guard on Vol basketball teams from 1966 to 1969, passed away early Tuesday morning at the age of 76 at his home in Bellemeade in the Nashville area.

Before attending UT, Justus graduated from Fulton High School in Knoxville where he was named all-state in football (1964) and basketball (1964 and 1965). He also received All-American honorable mention plaudits for football in 1964 and was All-American in basketball in 1965.

In 1965, Justus signed a football scholarship with the University of Tennessee where he played for the freshman football team before he shifted his focus toward basketball.

Justus helped lead his team to the SEC championship in the 1966-67 season. He was a three-year starter for the Vols and served as captain his senior year. He was named first-team All-SEC in both the 1967-68 season and the 1968-69 season, claiming NCAA Basketball Academic All-American status the former year.

In his senior year, Justus was selected as a first-team All-American by the Helms Foundation. He was the NCAA free-throw shooting champion that year, making 133 of 147 attempts for a 90.5 percentage. He was chosen to play in the East-West College All-Star Game, while Tennessee was invited to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) and earned a third-place finish.

In 1969, Justus was selected in the 10th round of the NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers and also by Denver in the ABA Draft. The Dallas Cowboys also picked him in the 15th round of the NFL Draft.

After college, he traveled extensively teaching ball-handling and shooting skills for Converse at coaches’ clinics and basketball camps throughout the United States. He also did color commentary for the Vol TV and Radio Networks.

In 1990, Justus was inducted into the Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame. He then joined the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2005. Justus was named an SEC Legend in 2006.

