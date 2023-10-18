Thrift shop helps meet medical needs in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can shop, save some money and help the medical community in Sevier County all at the same time.

The new LeConte Medical Center Thrift Shop is now open in Sevierville. The store features adults and children’s clothes and some other small items.

This new location on Dolly Parton Parkway, in the Food City shopping center, will make the shop more visible to potential customers.

All the money raised here will go back to help pay for medical needs at the hospital. It may go towards cancer patients not covered by insurance, or a wheel chair for someone in need.

“Being a hospital system and being a delivery system that gives back to the community in a variety of ways, this is just one of those ways that we do it. We have extremely affordable clothing with the funds going right back to health care right here in this community,” said Jacob Forman, with the LeConte Medical Center.

The thrift shop had been downtown and started in the basement of the old hospital in 1985.

They do take donations daily.

The thrift shop is located beside China 1 in the Food City shopping center. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

