TnAchieves looking for 3,000 more volunteer mentors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the sign up deadline fast approaching, tnAchieves is looking for more volunteers to help mentor more than 60,000 high school seniors.

“We’re lucky enough to serve more than 90% of high school seniors across the state on an annual basis,” said Senior Director of Mentors, Tyler Ford. “The scale at which we do this work has grown significantly and what we find is students who access our programs and leverage these supports, they’re not only more likely to access college, but they’re more likely to stay in college and ultimately graduate statistically.”

The nonprofit organization works directly with students across the state affected by the Tennessee Promise, helping 98% of those students. The high school seniors mentored through tnAchieves have shown to have a higher graduation percentage and a higher college retention.

“When it comes to first year retention, meaning from freshman into sophomore year, our students are staying and retaining at a rate of about 14 percentage points higher than their peers,” Ford said. “They’re graduating at a rate of nearly 10 percentage points higher than their peers.”

The need for mentors is one that the nonprofit has been dealing with since the pandemic. Mentors are only asked to volunteer for one hour a month to be there for high school seniors as they hope to prepare for their college journey.

“It becomes more and more of a challenge each year quite honestly. And that’s only because the pandemic reinforced some obstacles and put up new barriers in a way, not just for student access,” Ford said. “We were lucky to have really strong community partnerships and were working to kind of reengage those community partners in the year ahead.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.