Troopers: 7-year-old killed in crash, mother accused of driving impaired

FILE - Chasity Bliss was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.
FILE - Chasity Bliss was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.(KTTC)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKETON, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed in a crash Tuesday, while troopers believe her mother was driving impaired.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Chasity Bliss was driving with her two young daughters in the backseat when she veered off the road, went over a driveway, hitting a utility pole and tree.

According to troopers, her vehicle landed in a field.

Bliss’ 7-year-old daughter was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died, troopers said.

Her other daughter, who is 5 years old, was not injured.

Troopers say Bliss was impaired at the time of the crash and was arrested. She was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen Garrett McAmis
Missing Blount County teen found dead, crashed into lake, sheriff’s office says
Missing man - Taylor Boyle
Knox County Sheriff’s Office finds missing man
Person stuck in truck after crash with SUV in Maryville, police say
Person stuck in truck after crash with SUV in Maryville, police say
Nic Woodley
MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to teen at Target, police say
Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrests correctional employee after internal review
Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrests correctional employee after internal review

Latest News

U.S. Marshals looking for escaped child sex crimes suspect
U.S. Marshals looking for escaped child sex crimes suspect
FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and...
Craving Chick-fil-A? Now you can recreate some dishes from home
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some badly needed aid to Gaza, as it reels from hospital blast
Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway's mother, speaks on Joran van der Sloot's confession that he...
Natalee Holloway's mother: Van der Sloot confessed