Your important election dates in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County has released early voting dates and locations for the upcoming general election, which will see votes for City Council Seats A, B and C, City Council District Five and municipal judge.

October 18 marks the first day of early voting, which runs through Nov. 2. October 31 is the last day voters can request an absentee ballot, and Nov. 7 is election day.

Those interested in voting early can do so at any of these locations in Knoxville:

City-County Building

400 Main St.

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Extended hours on Oct. 18, Nov. 1 and 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Extended hours on Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Downtown West - Unit 40

1645 Downtown West Blvd.

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Extended hours on Oct. 18, Nov. and 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points

2410 Martin Luther King Ave.

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Extended hours on Oct. 18, Nov. 1 and 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Knoxville Expo Center (North)

5441 Clinton Highway

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Extended hours on Oct. 18, Nov 1 and 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Median Baptist Church (South)

6513 Chapman Highway

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Extended hours on Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New Harvest Park

4775 New Harvest Lane

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Extended hours on Oct. 18, Nov. 1 and 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

