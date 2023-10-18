Your important election dates in Knox County
October 18 marks the first day of early voting, which runs through Nov. 2. October 31 is the last day voters can request an absentee ballot, and Nov. 7 is election day.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County has released early voting dates and locations for the upcoming general election, which will see votes for City Council Seats A, B and C, City Council District Five and municipal judge.
Those interested in voting early can do so at any of these locations in Knoxville:
City-County Building
400 Main St.
Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Extended hours on Oct. 18, Nov. 1 and 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Extended hours on Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Downtown West - Unit 40
1645 Downtown West Blvd.
Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Extended hours on Oct. 18, Nov. and 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points
2410 Martin Luther King Ave.
Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Extended hours on Oct. 18, Nov. 1 and 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Knoxville Expo Center (North)
5441 Clinton Highway
Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Extended hours on Oct. 18, Nov 1 and 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Median Baptist Church (South)
6513 Chapman Highway
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Extended hours on Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New Harvest Park
4775 New Harvest Lane
Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Extended hours on Oct. 18, Nov. 1 and 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
