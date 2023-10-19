Arrests made in connection to several vehicle burglaries in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has made a couple of arrests linked to a recent string of car break ins, including law enforcement cruisers.

In a news conference, Sheriff Tom Spangler said 15 to 20 vehicles have been burglarized between mid September and mid October.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two charged in string of car burglaries that targeted police cars, Knox Co. sheriff says

William Gage Brewster and Zachary Trey Jordan are charged with multiple counts of vehicle burglaries. The sheriff said both had probation violations too. It’s unclear if those two men are responsible for the police cruiser break ins.

In total, three law enforcement vehicles were targeted. Two vehicles were stolen, and since recovered. Seven guns and several personal items were stolen in the string of burglaries too.

The sheriff’s office is looking into if more people are involved.

“We don’t know, and that’s why the investigation is ongoing,” Spangler said. “We’re working with these two right now, and wherever it may lead or what have you. But that’s why it’s ongoing right now.”

Spangler said various law enforcement equipment was taken, most of which has been recovered.

He said he’s not sure if there are harsher punishments for targeting law enforcement vehicles, as opposed to regular cars. The sheriff said he’s checking with the district attorney if there are any higher charges, and they will certainly be brought if that’s the case.

The sheriff is encouraging people with information on these burglaries, or if your car has been broken into, to call the sheriff’s office immediately.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.