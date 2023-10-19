Cold front brings rain and some storms overnight into Friday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front moves in overnight into early Friday morning. Expect Friday to be a gloomy day with on and off rain and a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The cold front pushes through overnight bringing a broken line of rain and storms late tonight into early Friday morning. Temperatures will start out in the mid to upepr 50s.

Friday starts out with the widespread rain early and becomes more scattered throughout the day. You’ll want to grab the rain gear for sure and keep it handy throughout the day! Highs will only get to near 63 degrees. Winds will shift from the southwest to west and gust to around 20-25 mph. The showers become spotty by the evening and we’ll dry out and clear out overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday now looks dry, sunny, and warmer! Highs will get near 71 degrees. The breezy conditions continue as well with gusts up to 20 to 30 mph. For the Vols down in Alabamba in your All Vol Forecast, it’s a warm and sunny day!

First Alert Forecast for Tennessee at Alabama (WVLT)

Sunday is still sunny but cooler with highs in the mid-60s. The winds will finally die down as well.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the new week starts out sunny with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We’ll warm up to the mid-70s later in the week. We could be tracking out next cold front just beyond the 8-day planner.

