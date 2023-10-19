‘Crucial to maintaining our nuclear weapons stockpile’ | Y-12 celebrates groundbreaking for new facility

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new facility at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge will be a staple in our nation’s security plan.

“For our work force in East Tennessee, we’re part of a larger mission. When we cross the blue line and go through the gate at Y-12 every morning, we stop being normal citizens and we start being national security,” said Y-12 Site Manager Gene Sievers.

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Lithium Processing Facility at Y-12 on Thursday. Lithium is a material officials said is critical to maintain the United State’s nuclear weapons stock pile. NNSA Principal Deputy Administrator Frank Rose said the demand is higher than ever.

“In short, we are asked to do more at a faster pace since anytime since World War II,” Rose said.

The new building is replacing an almost 80-year-old Manhattan Project era building. Sievers said its a critical infrastructure update to match 21st century needs.

“Modernizing that deterrent really shows the nation’s commitment in having a resilient nuclear stockpile able to meet the needs of the national security strategy,” Sievers said.

Y-12 is the only supplier of lithium materials to support U.S. defense missions.

